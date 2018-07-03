Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
3 Cuban migrants released, to be monitored electronically

July 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Three Cubans migrants have been released from the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC.)
They are awaiting a decision on their asylum appeals.
Today (16 July) the Immigration Department confirmed their release.
According to Government Information Services the migrants went through a thorough risk assessment prior to being released.
The migrants are being housed at approved accommodations. In a statement acting Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong said, “In an effort to ensure public safety as a top priority the detainees will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device which we will use to observe their whereabouts and verify that they are complying with the rules of their release.”
The three released individuals have been at the facility the longest out of the 13 detainees currently at the IDC.

