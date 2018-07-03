3 drug arrests in 3 days: 2 Caymanians, American held

Customs officers make three drug arrests in three days.

Two Caymanians and an American national were held in the three separate incidents for varying offences including drug smuggling, importation, and possession of ganja.

According to a Customs statement today (23 July) the first arrest was made Thursday (19 July) at the airport post office parcel post section, while the other two arrests were made at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Customs said in that first incident a 24-year-old Caymanian was arrested when he collected a parcel. He declared it as supplements, but it was, in fact, a controlled drug. Ganja was also found in his car. He was detained on smuggling and importation of controlled drug charges.

The second arrest came on Friday (20 July.) A 43-year-old Caymanian woman arrived on a flight from Jamaica with two packages with ganja in her baggage. She was held for importation and possession of ganja.

On Saturday (21 July) Customs arrested a 22-year-old American. He came on a United Airlines flight from Washington. His bag was x-rayed and ganja was found. He too faces importation and possession of ganja charges.

Investigations are continuing.

