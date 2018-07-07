7 cars broken into in WB in one day

Police say they are noticing an uptick in car break-ins. This after seven cars were burglarized yesterday (17 July) alone in the West Bay area.

The first of yesterday’s incidents was reported just after 7 a.m. at a residence on Courtyard Drive.

The front window was smashed and several pieces of equipment and tools were stolen. Police say around the same time another car was broken into on West Church Street. Later in the day, five vehicles at an apartment complex on Scholars Drive, West Bay were also broken into. Nothing was taken.

Police say nearly 100 of such incidents have been reported to date.

