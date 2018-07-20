Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
AC problems in Kirk House, operations suspended temporarily

July 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Court operations at Kirk House were suspended for much of today (19 July) after air conditioning problems affected the George Town building.

A statement from court administrators announced the temporary closure, saying it was due to technical difficulties.

Finance operations, all registry operations, Summary Court and criminal Grand Court cases were conducted between the main court building and the George Town Town Hall.

Operations at Kirk House returned to normal around 1:30 p.m. Court administrators declined to comment further on the issue.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter.

