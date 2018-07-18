Addicts celebrate sobriety

Recovering from drugs is an uphill battle.

This is why those who have embarked on it and have kept at it should be celebrated, said Brent Hydes, founder of the Just For Today Foundation.

“For me, it is extremely important that we recognize people struggling with substance abuse in their milestones of recovery,” said Mr. Hydes.

The foundation hosted a get together for recovering addicts to mark their sobriety last Sunday (15 July.)

Neil Powery says his time at the foundation taught him that his life had value.

He told Cayman 27 during an interview that he takes things one day at a time in his struggle for sobriety.

He said he hopes one day he will be an example to others.

“That’s what I want today. Striving to do better. I’m sick and tired of living the life I used to live,” said Mr. Powery.

