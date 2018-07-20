Athletics: Co-Chairmen Barnes, Francis lead the charge for 48th CARIFTA Games

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 48th CARIFTA Games in Cayman at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex has be announced.

The team’s leadership, however, is taking a two-man approach.

Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) President Lances Barnes and the Sports Ministry’s Assistant Chief Officer Joel Francis will lead the charge for the LOC in hosting the region’s top amateur athletics competition for the first time since 2010. Barnes say they are confident it will be successfully executed.

“We want to have a good CARIFTA obviously, NACAC, the parent body gave us this opportunity because we have the facilities, we have the infrastructure, and we have the resources.”

Francis says part of Government’s contribution to the event includes upgrades to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex such as the track itself.

“These are some of the things we are looking at, and the Minister is going to try to give us the financial support to able to execute these capital works and upgrades so that we can have a quality CARIFTA games.”

The LOC will operate as a independent non-profit entity. Francis says that structure, along with the approach of Co-Chairman sends the right message to the public as they ramp up their efforts to engage stakeholders.

“It sends a message of unity between the Athletic Association and the Government, which I think is very important. We are united in our focus to deliver these games, which is important when we seek to partner with the private sector.”

Barnes added that same unity has now returned to the athletics community, when they need it the most.

“We are now seeing that parents are volunteering saying ‘how can I assist? How can I help?’ So I believe we are on the right track.”

One thing is certain: the LOC is aware of the responsibility they hold.

“You do not become a global athlete if you’re from the Caribbean without coming through the CARIFTA Games,” said Francis.

The 48th CARIFTA Games will see over 500 athletes and delegates from across the Caribbean competing in some 66 events over

Easter weekend 20-22 April, 2019. This will be the third time Cayman will play host, previously holding the games in both 1995 and 2010.

Co-Chairmen

Lance Barnes & Joel Francis

Deputy Co-Chairs

Ventisha Conolly, Evelyn Rockett

Secretary

Liz Smith

Finance

Joel Burke

Legal Advisor

Jacqueline Haynes

Ordinary Members

Darrel Rankine, Collin Anglin, Osbert Francis

Meeting Manager

Scimone Campbell-Chin

