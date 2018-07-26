Update: Assault and abduction in Prospect, suspect now in custody

Police are currently investigating an assault and abduction in Prospect.

According to a police statement a short while ago the incident happened just after 3 a.m. today (26 July.) A 28-year-old male suspect is now in custody.

Police say the suspect had entered a residence on Birch Avenue in the Prospect area of George Town, and confronted a man and woman. All of whom are known to each other.

He reportedly stabbed the man and proceeded to assault the woman. She escaped by running to a neighbour’s residence. The man followed her, assaulted the neighbour and took the woman away by car.

Officers responded to the scene when the man returned to the location. He sped off upon seeing them. A chase ensued, police later apprehende him near Marina Drive.

The man, of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of assault, abduction, aggravated burglary and the theft of a vehicle.

The male victim in the first residence was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The woman received minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene. She was also taken to hospital for treatment. The neighbour, a woman, received minor injuries and was treated.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

