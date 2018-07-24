CAC Games: Doubles squash produces double bronze

Cayman’s squash nationals produced the team’s first medals Monday (23 July) in Colombia at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn defeated Guatemala in straight sets (2-0) to set up a match with Mexico. Cayman’s duo could not advance against the number one seed however, losing 2-0. As per CAC Games rules, 3rd and 4th place do not play for medals and are both awarded bronze. Bridgeman said the Mexicans were a tough draw.

“They were very strong, didn’t really make any errors. They just put a lot of pressure on us, this was our first CAC Games, and Jade’s first time on the doubles court. I thought we played better today than yesterday.”

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Cameron Stafford and Marlene West secured bronze after a hard fought 2-1 loss to Mexico. With one game requiring sudden death at 10-10, West said the match had a gold medal feel.

“We had some really long, tough rallies. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the seed we wanted. Today’s match should have been the finals.”

Cayman’s men’s doubles team of Jacob Kelly and Julian Jervis were eliminated in a 11-7 an 11-3 loss to Guatemala.

Squash: Singles

In the Women’s singles, Cayman’s Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn both fell early in a competitive field. Bridgeman lost 11-2, 11-7 and 11-3 to Guatemala’s Winifer Bonilla 11-2, 11-7 and 11-3. Pitcairn was dropped 11-4, 11-6 and 11-2 by Columbia’s Catalina Pelaez .

In the Men’s singles, a Cayman Islands National Championships finals rematch saw Cameron Stafford square off against Jacob Kelly. The four-time domestic champion claimed victory in a tough three set win 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7. In the second round of competition, Stafford was defeated by Mexico’s Arturo Salazar 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.

Gymnastics

Cayman’s only gymnast competing in Colombia, Raegan Rutty scored 7.750 in the uneven bars. Rutty was slated to compete in the three other categories, however an injury sustained during practice prior to the games have caused her to withdraw. She will finish 34th out of 34 gymnasts. Rutty said she is taking precaution after a strong season thus far.

“I have qualified for other games such as the Pan American Championships in Puerto Rico later this year, so my coach said it would be a wise idea not to risk further injury by competing in all the events. So I am saving myself for those games.”

Sailing

Sailing out of Perto Valero, the third round of the Women’s Single Handed Laser division saw Allena Rankine finished 7th and 10th overall in races 4 and 5 respectively. Rankien has accumulated a total of 44 points, good for 10th out of 11 sailors after three days.

In the Men’s Single Handed Laser division Shane McDermott leads the way for Cayman in 10th place overall out of 17 sailors, with Jesse Jackson not far behind in the 12th position. McDermott finished 10th in races 6 and 7, while Jackson finished 12th in both events.

In the Open Hobie 16 division, Alun Davies and Florence Allan remain in 8th place overall out of nine sailors after having finished 8th in races 6, 7 and 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

