Cayman’s derelict vehicles woes continues, Harris: We have a plan

Lawmaker Austin Harris says Cayman’s derelict vehicles problem is growing and it’s time owners take responsibility.

He says residents are fed up with dumping grounds for these vehicles and now the Government is giving owners the option to deal with it or have their vehicles seized.

“Derelict vehicles have become a significant eyesore. Vehicle owners have total disregard for where they leave the vehicles,” Mr. Harris said.

Prospect MLA Austin Harris said part of the reason these vehicles are being dumped are because of that outdated coupon and lack of roadworthiness.

“The number of derelict vehicles on the road today, as either derelict or perhaps sold as derelict to other persons, are being sold because of these fees that are outdated or in arrears,” he said.

To address the issue Government will be introducing a vehicle licensing amnesty. The aim is to forgive the outstanding coupon fees so owners can focus on fixing their vehicles.

“Persons who take advantage of this amnesty will agree to terminate their vehicle registration, we will assume it is not roadworthy in some aspect. Once it is made roadworthy they can re-register as a new vehicle,” Mr. Harris said.

He said the challenges with equipment and with spacing for dealing with derelict vehicles at the landfill are being addressed.

“The government is committed to removing these vehicles from our roadways, but certainly again in another effort, we would rather the owner maintain these vehicles,” Mr. Harris added.

And if they do not, “the ultimate solution which is we will seize these vehicles we will take them to the landfill and if the equipment is operational we will chop these vehicles down to tins and we will export these vehicles,” Mr. Harris said.

Mr. Harris said the government wants to work with owners on the derelict vehicles issue. The amnesty is expected to begin at the end of the month and run until December. Mr. Harris said they do not have a figure for how much back fees are due, but he said it’s a sacrifice government is willing to make to easy the burden for owners and clear the derelict vehicles.

