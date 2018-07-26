Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
DEH: Garbage collection is a team effort

July 25, 2018
Joe Avary
As the Department of Environmental Health works to restore timely garbage collection service, it’s urging residents to do their part to help the cause.

The DEH is urging the public to keep bins accessible to collection crews at all times, to avoid placing sharp objects like broken glass or syringes in residential waste containers, and for outdoor bins to have a tightly fitting cover and handles, among other things.
“Personally, I would like to see is for the public to understand that this is a joint effort. It’s not just DEH, ok? The guys are hard workers, the majority of the guys, but the way that the garbage was sent out, for them to collect is making it extremely extremely difficult,” said DEH Solid Waste Operations Manager Ronald Dilbert.

To prevent injury that can occur from constant heavy lifting, the DEH is appealing for residents to utilise enclosures that have a gate to the front.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

