Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

DEH looking to fill ‘critical posts’ in quick time

July 18, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The new temporary leadership team at the Department of Environmental Health told Cayman 27 it is hoping to permanently fill several critical posts as soon as possible.

The DEH said ten positions are currently held by temporary workers.

Acting director Richard Simms says he’s working with HR to fill these vacant posts, hopefully by the end of August.

Meanwhile, acting assistant director Mark Bothwell said the department has already addressed a number of problem employees.

“We do have a few difficult members, we have already dealt with them, and we just want to make things right, we want people to pull up their socks, we expect to get value for money for the Cayman Islands government,” said Mr. Bothwell.

The DEH is working to right the ship after several months of spotty garbage collection service.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: