DEH overtime audit ongoing, deadline moved to 30 September

July 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The internal audit examining overtime pay racked up by the Department of Environmental Health employees will not be done by the end of this month as previously expected.
An audit of overtime hours began late last year, near the time then DEH director Roydell Carter was placed on required leave.
Cayman 27 has been trying to obtain the records through the FOI process. We were told they would be available once the audit was conducted which was expected to be 30 July.
Now that date has been pushed back to 30 September.

