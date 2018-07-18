DiveTech to celebrate Women’s Dive day with world record attempt

Women’s Dive Day 2018 is just around the corner, and this year, one dive operator is taking the celebration to the next level.

This Saturday (21 July), DiveTech and dozens of women divers will be joining hands to set a new world record.

“There are a lot of female divers here, and there is a real community surrounding it,” said DiveTech instructor Julia Bradford.

She said the support of that thriving community will be on display as DiveTech goes for a new world record.

“We are going to try and get as many women in the water as possible, creating a human chain, so joining hands with all the ladies over here,” Ms. Bradford explained.

She told Cayman 27 getting dozens of divers in the water at the same time poses some logistical challenges.

“We are going to run a line at 15 feet between the marker buoys and then we also have another block over there, so what is actually going to be is that the women will descend down and they can use the line as a reference to then hold hands, so we have all the ladies then along in one line,” she explained.

“We wanted to do it big this year for Women’s dive day,” said DiveTech owner Joanna Mikutowicz.

Going big is not out of character for Ms. Mikutowicz, known affectionately to many as ‘Pinky Jo.’

Her bold statements include two pink dive boats. She said she expects more than five dozen women to participate.

“We had a huge response instantly, people have signed up ahead of time, they have told us what they need, and then we have 50 or 60 people within three weeks of announcing it,” said Ms. Mikutowicz.

As more women take to the water for recreational diving, Ms. Bradford says the numbers are growing in the industry as well.

“I think there are a lot more women coming in in training within the industry because they realize now that it is not all a big ruffty-tuffty boys sport, that actually women can be involved just as much,” said Mr. Mikutowicz.

The Women’s Dive Day world record attempt is taking place Saturday afternoon at 12:30 at DivTech’s house reef at Lighthouse Point. All proceeds are going to the Cayman Islands breast cancer foundation.

Pre-registration is mandatory for safety and logistical reasons, to book a spot at the event call office on (345) 946 5658 or toll-free US number 1-877-946-5658 or email info@divetech.com

