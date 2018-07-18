Dog dies of apparent gunshot wound

Police launch an investigation after finding a dog that died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers discovered the dog in the yard of a garage on Powell Smith Road, in West Bay, on Tuesday (17 July), according to an RCIPS press release. The dog’s owner had discovered the dog’s body near a tree in the yard.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area of may have any information to contact the West Bay CID at 949-3999. Tips can be submitted directly to police via the RCIPS website at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .

