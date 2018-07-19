Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Dog shot and killed in West Bay, owner demands answers

July 18, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
A dog was found shot and killed in West Bay and the owner Carlton Elliott demands answers. Police said the incident happened yesterday (17 July) on Powell Smith Rd, West Bay. Mr. Elliott says he is concerned about why someone would kill his dog Lassie, which has been a part of his family for 12 years.

The dog was on Mr. Elliott’s premises on Powell Smith Road in West Bay at the time when he said he believes someone trespassed on the property and committed the gruesome act. Mr. Elliott believes the vehicles in the compound attracted potential thieves.

Police launched an investigation for the incident and are asking anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or may have heard any other information to contact West Bay CID, you can also reach them at 949-3999 or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami at 800-tips (800-8477.)

 

 

