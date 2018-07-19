Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

East End, North Side get more beat officers

July 18, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Two more community beat officers have been added to the districts of East End and North Side.

According to police, the officers have joined the beat permanently bringing the number of officers patrolling the two communities to four each.  This is in addition to the two sergeants who already oversee each district.

Crime Stoppers has also donated 22 cellphones to the RCIPS. These will be assigned to the beat officers who will be expected to answer local 9-1-1 calls, as well as, fulfill the role of community officers.

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: