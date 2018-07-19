East End, North Side get more beat officers

Two more community beat officers have been added to the districts of East End and North Side.

According to police, the officers have joined the beat permanently bringing the number of officers patrolling the two communities to four each. This is in addition to the two sergeants who already oversee each district.

Crime Stoppers has also donated 22 cellphones to the RCIPS. These will be assigned to the beat officers who will be expected to answer local 9-1-1 calls, as well as, fulfill the role of community officers.

