FCO: No more questions, remains mum on Choudhury probe

The Governor’s Office and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office pulled the plug on media queries on the Anwar Choudhury probe today (26 July.)

They say they will not be commenting on the issue until the end of the investigation, but they could not say when the probe will in fact end.

In a letter circulated to media today the Governor’s Office declined to share the nature of the allegations made against Mr.Choudhury saying it would be “inappropriate” and “unfair” to the staff and Mr. Choudhury to comment on it.

Cayman 27 understands the probe is being conducted internally at the FCO. It has been delayed due to the death of Governor Choudhury’s mother last week. Governor Choudhury was recalled to London in early June. Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson continues to act in Mr. Choudhury’s place.

To read the full statement: Letter from the Governor_s Office 26 July 2018

