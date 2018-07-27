Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Academy advances to U21 Finals with 5-2 win over Cayman Athletic

July 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Academy Sports Club continued it’s strong week on the pitch, advancing to the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 Finals with a 5-2 win over Cayman Athletic.

Goals from Asher Francis, Oladabo Bailey, Jayden Delonie, Nicholas Chung and Kion Parchmont sealed the victory. Academy Head Coach Jack Brazil said they came well prepared.

“We had a comprehensive plan this week, we analyzed how Athletic play. We know a lot of the players, so we built a game plan that we hoped would exacerbate our strengths and limit theirs while also exploiting their weaknesses and limiting ours.”

Academy will be joined in the Under-21 Finals by Elite Sports Club who defeated Future Sports Club 2-0. Elite’s Keled Giron and Tray Ebanks provided the offense.
 
Dates and times of the CIFA Under-21 Finals were not readily available.
 
 
Tags

