Sports

Football: Future thumps Academy 5-0 in Under-21 action

July 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read
 
A pair of goals from Ricardo Damais helped Future Sports Club defeat Academy Sports Club 5-0 Saturday (14 July) in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 action.
 
Leighton Thomas, Brendan Ebanks, and Alexander Clarke all pitched with scores to secure the victory. Future’s Kameron D’Hue said it was vindication for an early season loss they felt was attainable.
 
“The first time we played them, we lost 2-1. It wasn’t because they were the better team. We didn’t put away our chances. This game we wanted revenge because we know we are the better team, and we came a lot harder. Last time, we underestimated them before because they were younger than us. We came out full guns, we got the first and the momentum just continued from there on.”
 
In the second game of the week, Cayman Athletic Sports Club and Elite Sports Club drew 0-0.
 
CIFA Under-21 semifinals continue this weekend with Academy taking on Elite at the T.E. McField Sports Complex while Future take on Elite at the Ed Bush Playing Field. Both games are set to begin at 7:00 pm on Saturday (21 July).
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

