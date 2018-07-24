Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Sports

Football: Three-medal haul for Academy Sports Club at Disney Cup

July 23, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Academy Sports Club returned home Monday (23 July) with three medals including one gold at the 2018 Disney Cup International held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort.

Playing in the Gold Division, Academy’s Under-15s took top prize in a 2-1 victory over North Texas’ Dallas Tigres to claim the championship. Academy named Kameron Bennett as the team’s Most Valuable Player, with Daniel Wallace as the team’s leadership award winner.

Also playing in Gold finals were Academy’s Under-11s. The group’s youngest team fell 2-0 to Brazil’s eSportee Pinheiros in the championships game to claim silver. The club named Calyb Fredericks Most Valuable Player, with Preston Duval as the team’s leadership award winner.

The club’s third medal came from the Under-17s who took bronze in the Gold Division. After finishing tied for first place in the group stage with Peru’s Markham at 12 points, Cayman lost 2-1 to Colombia’s ICST Selects in the semifinals. The club named Mason Duval as Most Valuable Player, with Luke Byles as the team’s leadership award winner.

Academy’s Under-13s saw tough competition in the group stage, failing to win a game against clubs such as eventual champions Florida Vikings and runner-up SVG Academy of California.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: