Crime News

Ganja arrests at ORIA, man and woman bailed

July 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A man and woman have been arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport for ganja offences, according to a Customs release yesterday (18 July.)
According to Customs a 25-year-old Caymanian man and a 22-year-old Caymanian woman were held for possession and being concerned with the possession of ganja.
A Customs press release said the man was departing on a Cayman Airways flight to Cayman Brac when officers at the security checkpoint Monday (16 July) conducted a body search and discovered two packages with the drugs taped to his legs. Both have since been bailed.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

