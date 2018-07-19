Ganja arrests at ORIA, man and woman bailed

A man and woman have been arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport for ganja offences, according to a Customs release yesterday (18 July.)

According to Customs a 25-year-old Caymanian man and a 22-year-old Caymanian woman were held for possession and being concerned with the possession of ganja.

A Customs press release said the man was departing on a Cayman Airways flight to Cayman Brac when officers at the security checkpoint Monday (16 July) conducted a body search and discovered two packages with the drugs taped to his legs. Both have since been bailed.

