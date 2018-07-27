Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Golf: Hastings finishes 16th at Optimist International Championships

July 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
14-year old Justin Hastings shot a final round 73 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Thursday (26 July) to finish 16th at the Optimist International World Championship.

Hastings would finish in a tie for 16th overall, up four spots from his 20th overall position Wednesday. He’d finish the tournament eight-over par with a three-day score of 224.

Next up for Cayman’s golfers is the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the North Sound Golf Club starting Tuesday July 31st.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

