Golf: Hastings finishes 16th at Optimist International Championships

14-year old Justin Hastings shot a final round 73 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Thursday (26 July) to finish 16th at the Optimist International World Championship.

Hastings would finish in a tie for 16th overall, up four spots from his 20th overall position Wednesday. He’d finish the tournament eight-over par with a three-day score of 224.

Next up for Cayman’s golfers is the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the North Sound Golf Club starting Tuesday July 31st.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

