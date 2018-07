After two rounds, 14-year old Justin Hastings is tied for 20th overall at the Optimist International World Championship held at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Hastings shot an opening round 71 followed by a second round 80 for a cumulative score of +7 over-par 151. Canada’s Andy Luo leads the way -1 under-par 143.

The final round tees off tomorrow 26 July.

