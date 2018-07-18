Golf: Jarvis 28th, McLean exits at Scotland’s Jr Open Championships

Cayman’s Caribbean Junior golf champions wrapped up two rounds of action Tuesday (17 July) in St. Andrews, Scotland for the 2018 Junior Open Championships.

After two rounds, 13-year old Holly McLean missed the cut shooting +29 over par 169. McLean shot a round one 83 Monday, followed by a round two 86 Tuesday.

15-year old Aaron Jarvis sits in 28th overall with opening round scores of 72 and 75 for a two-day score of +5 over par 147.

The final round goes Wednesday 18th July.

Ten of Cayman’s golfers including both McLean and Jarvis, will compete in the region’s top competition 31st July – 3rd August at the North Sound Golf Club for the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

