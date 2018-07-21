Golf: Jarvis scores top-30 finish at Junior Open Championships

15-year old Aaron Jarvis finished tied for 30th in St. Andrews, Scotland Wednesday (18 July) at the 2018 Junior Open Championships.

The 2018 Under-15 Junior Caribbean champion shot an opening round 72 +7, followed by a second round 75 to sit in 28th. Jarvis finished the tournament with a final round 75.

Earlier in the week, 13-year old Holly McLean missed the cut shooting an opening 83 and a second round 86 to finish +29.

Both golfers will return to Cayman as part of the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships starting 31st July – 3rd August at the North Sound Golf Club.

