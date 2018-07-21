HSA recalls flagged drug Valsartan

The Health Services Authority pulls the plug on generic medication Valsartan.

And it’s calling on patients using the high blood pressure and heart failure drug to call them, that is if they have not already been contacted by HSA staff about the drug.

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency issued a recall on the medication after potential cancer-causing impurity was discovered in the products.

The HSA said, in a statement today (20 July,) it has been contacting all its patients who are currently using the prescribed medication to provide them with a recommended alternative.

HSA said patients should continue using Valsartan until their physician prescribes an alternative since the risk of harm may be higher if treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.

