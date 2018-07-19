Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 18-19 July

Wed 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. WINDS East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 knots or less tonight. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet today, less than 2 feet tonight.

Thu 92°F 80°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 91°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

Sat 91°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sun 92°F 80°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. WINDS northeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.