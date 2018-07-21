Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
July an active month for turtle poachers

July 20, 2018
Joe Avary
Turtle nesting season is in full swing, and as Tuesday’s (17 July) illegal take incident shows us, the crime of poaching is alive and well in Cayman.

Police were unable to stop the poachers or recover the endangered sea turtle in that incident.

The Department of Environment said poachers went after another turtle on Seven Mile Beach on July 11th, but abandoned their attempt after being notified police were on the way.

Turtle Conservation and Education Centre managing director Tim Adam told Cayman 27 the public needs to aid in thwarting, by reporting.

“For goodness sake let’s get this information said to law enforcement, so that enforcement can do their job to detach the crime, figure out who the criminals are so the prosecutor can do their job to get them before the courts,” said Mr. Adam.

The DOE said the turtle that almost fell victim to poachers on July 11th is tagged. She was first seen nesting in 2014, she was recorded again nesting in 2016, and has been spotted again nesting this week.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

