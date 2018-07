Kathy Kirkconnell, wife of Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, is heading up the Cayman Brac arm of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman.

Mrs. Kirkconnell has been announced as the latest volunteer with the foundation. Mrs. Kirkconnell, a breast cancer survivor herself, is a qualified nurse. She said she was honoured to have the opportunity to serve and was aware of the challenges faced by patients during and after diagnosis and treatment.

