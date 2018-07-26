Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Kids celebrate Shark Night in South Sound

July 25, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
The South Sound Civic Centre hosted its Shark Night on Tuesday (24 July.) The event was aimed at teaching kids in the community about the apex predators. Kids were treated to the animated movie Shark Tale. Johanna Kohler said apart from providing lots of entertainment for the kids the event was also educational.

“Well it’s Shark week and we wanted to provide something fun for the kids and educated them at the same time so we decided to air the movie shark tale and while everyone was arriving we were interacting with the kids telling them more about Cayman and the sharks that are cruising in our waters,” said Ms. Kohler.

