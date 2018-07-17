Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Man in stingray photograph speaks out to set record straight

July 16, 2018
The man pictured in a stingray city photograph that caused outrage on social media says the picture we showed you last week doesn’t tell the whole story.

Matthew Dann of Crystal Charters told Cayman 27 the picture shows him putting the stingray into a catatonic state, to better show his guests the animal’s mouth and gills.

Mr. Dann said at no point did he remove the animal from the water. He’s speaking out in hopes of setting the record straight.

“Stingray city is obviously the number one attraction in Grand Cayman, and if we don’t have people looking out – like this guy who actually took the picture was trying to take care of the rays –  I think he just don’t think he understood what I was doing, so I am all for people taking care of the rays 100%,” said Mr. Dann.

Mr. Dann told Cayman 27 he was bothered to see the negative reaction to the image. He said when dealing with the stingrays, he always abides by the rules.

Cayman 27 reached out to the DOE for its take on the photograph, and have not yet heard back.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

