Miller says Sargassum clean-up not up to Gov’t

The sargassum problem on Cayman’s beaches continues. Businesses in the North Side and East End have been clearing away the annoying seaweed, but they said it keeps drifting in and it is creating a problem when tourists come to their area.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said while he understands the frustration of the businesses that are counting their losses because of it, he says it’s not the government’s responsibility to clean the Sargassum.

“The government is not out there throwing sargassum into the sea for it to drift here, this is a phenomenon that has existed for years on Cayman. it is more prevalent now but I don’t think the Government needs to address that, the properties which the seaweed is on needs to address that themselves,” he said.

