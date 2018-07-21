Minister weighs-in on DEH leadership changes

Minister of Health Dwayne Seymour has not been shy in voicing his frustrations over absenteeism and under-performance at the Department of Environmental Health.

Mr. Seymour pulled no punches this March at a West Bay community meeting, calling out laziness and excessive sick days among DEH staffers.

He told Cayman 27 he applauds the direction the new acting leadership team has put in place.

“We’ve got to motivate our staff, and whatever it takes, we need to listen to them and try to meet their needs as quickly as possible so that we can get the job done, for the good of the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Seymour.

He praised the new clock-in/clock-out system and other measures already taken by new Acting Director Richard Simms and Acting Assistant Director Mark Bothwell in the early weeks of their temporary appointments.

“There are better systems in place right now, and you know, you won’t rid yourself of all of the bad apples, but at least the bad apples know there are penalties for bad behavior, bad performance,” said Mr. Seymour.

With the area once occupied by 2/3 of a million old tyres now cleared, it could set the stage for the DEH to score itself another quick win by providing a solution to the derelict car situation.

