New WORC for Caymanians

July 19, 2018
nataliebriggs
Cayman’s new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, or WORC, has opened tenders for the creation of a technology platform to automate the immigration application process.

According to Government Information Services, the platform is intended for Caymanians seeking work, those applying for work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian status.

The closing deadline for submission of project proposals is Monday 23 July.

WORC Interim Director, Sharon Roulstone, said the successful bidder will be expected to commence work on the project by late September.

