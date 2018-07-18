NRA closes part of Crewe Road beginning tomorrow

As work on the Crewe Road project continues the National Roads Authority says it will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout from Wednesday (18 July) to Friday (20 July) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help facilitate road works. All motorists, except local traffic, should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.

