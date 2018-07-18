Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Opposition Leader wants action on North Side primary School field immediately

July 17, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller held a press conference today (17 July) to speak about the issue that lays at Edna Moyle Primary School. He criticizes the Government for what he said is a lack of help to improve the playing field at the school.

Mr. Miller said the field materials are available but they need to be cleared at Customs, which he plans to get and start fixing the field for the earliest next month, with or without the help of the government.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: