Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Crime News

ORIA drug arrests: CIAA employee pulled from duty

July 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority pulls an air traffic controller trainee off duty after drug accusations.
According to a CIAA press release today (20 July) the 25-year-old trainee was accused of importing ganja.
He was arrested on Monday (16 July) at the Owen Roberts International Airport. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested together with the trainee. Today the Authority announced its decision saying it is still considering its options on how to deal with the trainee.
The man works at the Air Traffic Control tower at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: