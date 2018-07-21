Panton named new CIMA board boss

Former Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton is the new head of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Board.

CIMA says Mr. Panton officially begins his chairmanship duties tomorrow (21 July.) His appointment was gazetted yesterday (19 July.) According to a CIMA spokesperson, the board of directors is responsible for the policies and general administration of the affairs and business of the Authority. The CIMA Managing Director is charged with overseeing the implementation of policies.

That position is held by Cindy Scotland. We reached out to Mr. Panton for comment on his new appointment. We are yet to hear back.

