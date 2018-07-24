Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Police recruitment drive begins

July 23, 2018
From Monday 23 July until 10 August police will be accepting applications from Caymanians and permanent residents with no work restrictions between the ages of 18 and 40 to join the service.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says the RCIPS is especially keen to have females officers as there have been few female applicants in previous recruitment drives.

Applicants need to be physically fit and have three CXC passes including Math and English. Applicants can expect the recruitment process to be lengthy and include written tests, a physical and medical exam, background checks and a computer skills test.

Once selected the candidate must also complete and pass 17 weeks of training.

Applications can be dropped off at police headquarters or submitted through the RCIPS website- http://www.rcips.ky/

