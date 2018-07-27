Police say more car break-ins are registered in summer months

Vehicle break-ins are on the rise and police say it’s a yearly trend especially during the summer months.

They are urging owners to take steps to guard against these acts of thievery.

“For January and the months that followed January, there was an average of 10 vehicle break-ins. In January itself, there were only seven. But in the month of June, there were 23 break-ins for the month,” said Jodi Ann Powery RCIPS media officer.

“They are done by people who basically see an opportunity to gain cash from your vehicle that’s visible or something that could be sold for cash quite easily,” she added.

She advised car owners to stop leaving valuables in plain sight in cars. She also said they could protect their vehicles by using anti-theft devices.

