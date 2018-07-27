Rivers talks tax transparency with US officials

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers talked tax transparency with US lawmakers in Washington, D.C. last week where she specifically outlined Cayman’s efforts in the financial services industry.

The minister pointed to Cayman’s adherence to regulatory and tax transparency standards in those meetings and spoke with lawmakers on the potential effect of bank de-risking on Cayman residents and businesses. Her meetings were part of the Ministry’s ongoing engagement efforts in the US Capitol. Tonight (26 July) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Minister Rivers to discuss her trip and what was achieved through her discussions.

