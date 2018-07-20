Rum Point woman sprayed with substance in face during burglary

A woman is sprayed in the face during a burglary in Rum Point this morning (19 July), according to a police statement.

Police say they believe the attacker used hair spray in the incident.

The woman escaped uninjured.

According to the RCIPS, the incident happened at a residence on Rum Point Drive in North Side.

Police say the woman woke up during the night, disturbing a man who had entered the residence.

The man sprayed a substance at the woman’s face, grabbed her purse and fled from the rear of the house.

Police describe the suspect as having a brown complexion, he has short hair and was wearing dark shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

