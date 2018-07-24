Service dog owner appeals for awareness, national policy on island

Service dogs are an important asset to those who need extra support in their daily lives, however, one service dog was turned away at a local supermarket several weeks ago and its handler is calling for awareness and laws to protect service dog users. Elizabeth Bise and her service dog Kuzco are in a fight to get a law or policy in place so that they can move around freely. Something they found out first hand is not so easy. They were turned away from Hurley’s Supermarket in George Town. Ms. Bise said she needs her service dog at her side all the time and she reached out to the supermarket team on getting permission to enter. The team at Hurley’s said they were told by DEH that animals should not be allowed in the stores. Hurley’s Supermarket extended their apologies and said they are happily open to service dogs. Ms. Bise said these animals are well-mannered and people shouldn’t worry about their health and safety. She also added that not many people are not aware of service animals on Cayman and laws should be put in place here on the island. She said she was disappointed by the whole incident. Service dogs can be used for a large variety of disabilities or illnesses. Most people only know of guide dogs for the blind or hearing dogs for the deaf but in reality, there are hundreds of tasks a dog can perform for all kinds of people. There are hearing dogs, guide dogs, medical alert dogs for things such as (migraines, heart rate, seizures etc) diabetic alert dogs, mobility dogs, psychiatric service dogs, Autism service dogs, allergen detection dogs, and more!

For any questions on service dogs please visit the Service dogs of the Cayman Islands on Facebook.

