Shark Week: The Tipping Point

It’s Shark week, and Cayman 27 is joining Shark Conservation Cayman in celebrating these apex predators.

According to Wednesday’s Shark Week post on Eco-Chic Cayman, humans kill an estimated 100 million sharks annually. That’s a big number, and should be alarming to those who care about the health of our oceans.

Department of Environment shark project officer Johanna Kohler said it’s a fact: globally, sharks are in decline, but she said it’s not too late to turn the tide.

“We want to highlight that it is now the time to conserve, now the time to act, and we want to highlight what are the threats out there for sharks, what can we do in our daily life or in general to help bring those, conserve sharks for future generations,” said Ms. Kohler.

Have you ever heard this one: more people are killed by falling coconuts than sharks? That urban legend also goes under the microscope on Eco-Chic Cayman.

According to the international shark attack file, 155 incidents of provoked and unprovoked shark attacks were recorded against humans, that’s data from 2017, only five of these shark attacks resulted in fatality.

