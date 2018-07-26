Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Environment News

Shark Week: The Tipping Point

July 25, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

It’s Shark week, and Cayman 27 is joining Shark Conservation Cayman in celebrating these apex predators.

According to Wednesday’s Shark Week post on Eco-Chic Cayman, humans kill an estimated 100 million sharks annually.  That’s a big number, and should be alarming to those who care about the health of our oceans.

Photo by Marique Cloete

Department of Environment shark project officer Johanna Kohler said it’s a fact: globally, sharks are in decline, but she said it’s not too late to turn the tide.

“We want to highlight that it is now the time to conserve, now the time to act, and we want to highlight what are the threats out there for sharks, what can we do in our daily life or in general to help bring those, conserve sharks for future generations,” said Ms. Kohler.

Have you ever heard this one: more people are killed by falling coconuts than sharks? That urban legend also goes under the microscope on Eco-Chic Cayman.

According to the international shark attack file, 155 incidents of provoked and unprovoked shark attacks were recorded against humans, that’s data from 2017, only five of these shark attacks resulted in fatality.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: