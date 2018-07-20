Social media page calls for stingray/starfish handling classes for tour operators

The social media page Save Cayman Marine Life is calling for tour operators to take an exam on stingray and starfish handling in order to receive a Wildlife Interaction Zone permit.

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 stingray handling and general sandbar etiquette classes have been talked about for years.

Currently, a list of DOE guidelines appear on the WIZ permits as conditions, but those don’t go deep into detail.

The DOE said some training is definitely something that is needed.

