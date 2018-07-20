Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Social media page calls for stingray/starfish handling classes for tour operators

July 19, 2018
Joe Avary
The social media page Save Cayman Marine Life is calling for tour operators to take an exam on stingray and starfish handling in order to receive a Wildlife Interaction Zone permit.

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 stingray handling and general sandbar etiquette classes have been talked about for years.

Currently, a list of DOE guidelines appear on the WIZ permits as conditions, but those don’t go deep into detail.

The DOE said some training is definitely something that is needed.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

