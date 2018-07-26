Sport Shooting: Campney surges to 6th at Pan Am Handgun Championships

Cayman’s five sport shooters continued competition Wednesday (25 July) at the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the Open Division, Tony Campney moved up two spots into sixth overall with a shooting rate of 60.9876%. Division leader Joseph Sullivan of Australia sits firmly ahead a shooting rate of 100%.

In the Production Division, Charles Ebanks improved four spots to sit in 34th overall. Ebanks is currently shooting at a rate of 37.9380% accuracy, with leader Christopher Nunes of Jamaica at 100%.

In the Standard Division, Cayman’s Ales Cevella (43.2618%) and ‘Fast’ Eddie McLean (40.4242%) sit neck in neck in 19th and 20th overall. Cayman’s Khy Becher (23.8841%) is currently in 31st.

The competition continues until Saturday 28th July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

