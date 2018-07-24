Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sport Shooting: Cayman arrives in Jamaica for Pan Am Handgun Championships

July 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Five of Cayman’s sport shooters are set for competition starting Sunday (22 July) in Kingston, Jamaica for the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships.

The team consists of Eddie McLean, Ales Cevella, Tony Campney, Charles Ebanks and Khy Becher.

The trio of McLean, Campney and Cevella along with Andrew Schirn competed at the 2017 NatWest Island Games in June 2017, winning six total medals. Campney, who won four of six medals, helped Cayman to a top-15 finish.

The Pan Am Handgun Championships run 22nd-28th July.

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

