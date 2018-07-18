Squash: Junior nationals look to build on Caribbean Championships

Cayman Islands double age-division champions Jade and David Pitcairn along with reigning Under-15 Cayman Islands champion Jace Jervis say the 2018 Caribbean Championships in Jamaica last week was a learning experience.

Jade, 16, lost 11-0 11-4 11-6 to Barbados’ standout Meaghan Best. It was the third year in a row Pitcairn had taken runner-up to the Bajan, but she says it will not deter her from her long term goals.

“Her shots are so good, they just die at the back. She keeps me going, I always want to improve. Next year, I want to take a game off her or a couple games off her, it keeps me motivated.”

David, 16, returned to individual play at the regional tournament to finish 7th overall among Under-17 Boys. The domestic title winner said the conditions at the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica presented challenges.

“I was really proud of my efforts leading up to the tournament. A few mistakes cost me games in the tournament, but there’s always something to polish off for next year.”

Jervis, 13, made his debut in the Under-15 Boys division to place 5th overall. He says his results did not reflect his effort.

“I came in as the 5/8 seed. I lost in the quarterfinals to the #3 seed after not having my best match. Later on in the team event, I played the #4 seed and won 3-0. After that, I played the #2 seed, and I just lost in 5, so it showed me where I could have played in the tournament. Any experience in a learning experience.”

Next up for Cayman’s national squash players is the Pan Am Championships held 26th August-1st September.

