Squash: Junior nationals look to build on Caribbean Championships

July 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands double age-division champions Jade and David Pitcairn along with reigning Under-15 Cayman Islands champion Jace Jervis say the 2018 Caribbean Championships in Jamaica last week was a learning experience.

Jade, 16, lost 11-0 11-4 11-6 to Barbados’ standout Meaghan Best. It was the third year in a row Pitcairn had taken runner-up to the Bajan, but she says it will not deter her from her long term goals.

“Her shots are so good, they just die at the back. She keeps me going, I always want to improve. Next year, I want to take a game off her or a couple games off her, it keeps me motivated.”

David, 16, returned to individual play at the regional tournament to finish 7th overall among Under-17 Boys. The domestic title winner said the conditions at the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica presented challenges.

“I was really proud of my efforts leading up to the tournament. A few mistakes cost me games in the tournament, but there’s always something to polish off for next year.”

Jervis, 13, made his debut in the Under-15 Boys division to place 5th overall. He says his results did not reflect his effort.

“I came in as the 5/8 seed. I lost in the quarterfinals to the #3 seed after not having my best match. Later on in the team event, I played the #4 seed and won 3-0. After that, I played the #2 seed, and I just lost in 5, so it showed me where I could have played in the tournament. Any experience in a learning experience.”

Next up for Cayman’s national squash players is the Pan Am Championships held 26th August-1st September.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

