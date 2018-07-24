Top Story: Bandleaders discuss one Carnival push

The push for the return of one Carnival has once again hit a snag. Tonight (23 July) Cayman 27’s Joe Avary explored the issue and asked the question what do bandleaders think it will take to get Cayman Carnival to share the same stage once again. Joining him for the discussion was Olujimi LaPierre and Nicolas Washington of the Cayman Islands Mas Band Association.
