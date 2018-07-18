Top Story: Call for YCLA nominees

The Young Caymanian Leadership Awards has been a platform to honour young people in our community who are establishing themselves as exemplars and leading the charge to make Cayman a better place. Tonight (17 July) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with YCLA 2017/2018 recipient Faith Gealey and YCLA Coordinator Brianna Wilkerson to discuss the awards and their appeal to the public to nominate someone who they may think is worthy of highlight.

Here is the link to nominate: http://www.youngcaymanianleaders.ky/nominate-someone/

